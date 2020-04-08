Abby Dowse Tugs At Her Thong, Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top

Abby Dowse thrilled her Instagram followers this morning with a steamy poolside photo. The gorgeous blonde slipped into a skimpy two-piece bikini that barely covered her buxom curves, nearly spilling out of the bottom of her minuscule top. The model further teased fans by tugging at her tiny bottoms.

Abby was wearing a pale pink thong bikini from Oh Polly that perfectly showcased her voluptuous assets. The strapless swimsuit featured an itty-bitty bandeau top that sat low on her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage on display. The item was cinched in the front with a chic knotted detail that substantially narrowed the expanse of the already scanty fabric, exposing a generous amount of underboob. The bathing suit continued with teeny ruched bottoms that were extremely high-cut and boasted a scoop waistline, showing off her chiseled hips and baring her sculpted tummy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby originally showcased the swimsuit in a post shared to Instagram yesterday. In that sultry photo, the Aussie beauty was lounging face-down on a pink towel, only showing the back view of her cheeky thong. This time around, the sizzling blonde flaunted the sexy look from the front, showing off her killer body as she posed on her knees.

Snapped on the edge of the pool, Abby stretched her body as she knelt down, her knees spread wide and her bare feet crossed over one another. She cocked a hip to the side and gently pulled up the side straps of her thong, flaunting her toned midriff and tiny waist.

“No need to try holding that thong up. These are difficult times. Just let whatever will happen, happen. Lolol,” one fan commented on her seductive snap, adding a winking-face emoji.

Abby tilted her face upward, closing her eyes as she soaked up the sun. Her wild, tousled curls were swept to the side, and her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way. A few rebel tendrils of hair brushed over her face, luring the gaze to her beautiful features and shimmering, subtle glam. A layered necklace adorned her decolletage, calling even further attention to her perky bust. Her list of accessories included a delicate chain bracelet and a shiny ring on her index finger, as well as a pair of pink sunglasses that rested by her knee on the mosaic pool coping.

The stunning photo also offered a glimpse of the model’s backyard, showing a large wooden fence and a pair of pool chairs. Lush, towering trees provided plenty of privacy for her sunbathing activities. The crystal clear, turquoise water mirrored the bright, blue sky overhead. Fluffy, white clouds completed the tranquil scene.

In her caption, Abby expressed her gratitude for maintaining her health and happiness during these troubled times. She added a revolving-heart emoji and tagged both the brand that provided her bikini and the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim.

The upload immediately caught the attention of her fans, racking up more than 1,500 likes in the first five minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed a little shy of 15,000 likes, in addition to nearly 350 comments.

“Love you in pink,” wrote one person, ending their message with a growing-heart emoji.

“My goodness you’re perfection,” was another comment, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and two growing-heart emoji.

One Instagrammer took the time to pen a lengthy message for the Australian model, interjecting flattering emoji in between every phrase.

“Nice to know you’re healthy and happy! Same here! Just bored and want to be back at work already! Looking lovely there by the way! Happy Wednesday and stay safe!” read their message, trailed by a hugging-face, blowing-kiss, and rose emoji.