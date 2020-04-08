NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina & Draft Picks For Lauri Markkanen, Per ‘Fansided’

When they selected him as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls viewed Lauri Markkanen as one of the players that could lead them back to title contention. However, in his third year in the league, rumors have started to circulate around Markkanen and his future with the Bulls. With their inability to consistently win games and contend for the championship title, there is speculation that Markkanen is growing unhappy and could demand a trade in the offseason if the team’s direction remains unchanged.

The Bulls are expected to do everything they can to convince Markkanen to stay in Chicago, but if the 22-year-old power forward is determined to leave, they would be left with no choice but to find the best deal they could get this summer. According to Fansided’s Daily Knicks, one of the teams that may consider trading for Markkanen in the offseason is the New York Knicks.

As Daily Knicks noted, the Knicks would be an ideal trade partner for the Bulls in the potential deal involving Markkanen if they want to continue rebuilding their team. In the proposed trade deal, the Knicks could offer a package that includes Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, and three future first-round picks to the Bulls in exchange for Markkanen.

“If the Bulls commit to a full-blown rebuild, the Knicks would have the assets to intrigue a team trying to position themselves for the future. The Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Mavericks’ first-round selections in 2021 and 2023, and a young prospect such as Frank Ntilikina or Kevin Knox would likely have to be in any offer involving Markkanen. If the Bulls commit to winning now, however, the Knicks’ lack of veteran talent will be the drawback in any deal. In that case, a Markkanen deal would be a tall task for the Knicks.”

The potential deal would be a no-brainer for the Bulls, especially if Markkanen really wants out of Chicago. In exchange for their disgruntled big man, the Bulls would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Knox and Ntilikina, and three future first-round picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Parting ways with the Bulls to start a new journey with the Knicks might be what is best for Markkanen’s career. The Knicks may not be in a better situation than the Bulls, but they could give Markkanen more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor. With the Julius Randle experiment seeming to be a failure, Markkanen would be the perfect replacement for the Knicks at the starting power forward position.