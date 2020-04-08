NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could Trade For DeMar DeRozan This Summer, ‘Hoops Habit’ Suggests

Despite the successful acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last summer, rumors continue to swirl that the Brooklyn Nets are not done yet in upgrading their roster. When the 2019-20 NBA season is over, there are speculations that the Nets are planning to search for their third superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, the Nets have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer, including DeMar DeRozan on the San Antonio Spurs.

In a recent article, Collin Loring of Fansided’s Hoops Habit included DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge on the list of “under-the-radar trade targets” for the Nets in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, with the presence of big men like DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen in Brooklyn, the Nets may no longer see the need to add Aldridge on their roster. Meanwhile, though his three-point shooting remains a major concern, Loring believes that targeting DeRozan makes a lot of sense for the Nets.

“DeRozan may be the better of the two available if the Nets hire a coach that’s up to the challenge of finding his fit on an already complex roster. He posted 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and one steal per game this season in San Antonio. And somehow, most advanced stats would suggest the Spurs were better with him off the floor. But DeRozan’s pedigree as a key member of a Toronto Raptors team that won 50+ or more games in his last three seasons at the helm. The fit in San Antonio was funky to start, but the Spurs won’t going to be the team that traded Kawhi Leonard for nothing in return.”

The successful acquisition of DeRozan would enable Nets General Manager Sean Marks to add a third superstar alongside Durant and Irving while maintaining their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers are set to become unrestricted free agents. DeRozan may not be an efficient floor-spacer but other than that, he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.

DeRozan would give the Nets another offensive threat, incredible rebounder, and facilitator who has plenty of playoff experience. Though his fit on the Nets’ roster is still a big question mark, it would definitely be intriguing to see DeRozan wearing the same jersey as Durant and Irving in the 2020-21 NBA season.

As of now, it remains unknown whether DeRozan is planning to demand a trade from the Spurs in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, at this point in his NBA career, DeRozan would definitely love to play for an NBA team that has a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title than being stuck in a mediocre team like the Spurs.