‘The Walking Dead’: Virgil Makes An Unexpected Return In Season 10 Finale

In the trailer for the Season 10 finale of 'The Walking Dead,' Virgil is shown at a deserted Oceanside.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 10 was the final episode featuring Michonne (Danai Girira). This was also the episode that many viewers assumed would be the last time that the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), would appear. However, as Movie Idol points out, Virgil has had a surprise appearance in the trailer for the Season 10 finale.

While the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will not air until further notice due to the current coronavirus pandemic, AMC has already released a trailer for Episode 16. Because of this, viewers know that this episode will continue on from the events that played out in Episode 15. However, there were a few surprises. Along with the return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and a character wearing an iron mask, there was also a sighting of Virgil.

The Episode 16 clip shows Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) talking of those who may be able to help them in their upcoming battle against the Whisperers. He mentions those that are not there with them presently, such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group. However, Virgil is shown at this point, turning up to Oceanside once more. This time, though, the place is deserted, indicating that it is not a flashback to his first appearance but, rather, a new instance.

Eliza Morse / AMC

As Movie Idol points out, the return of Virgil could be a way in which others can find out about Michonne’s new venture to find Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). While Judith (Cailey Fleming) knows of this mission, she has refrained from mentioning it so far, even to Daryl, who she is particularly close to.

While many fans believed that the Virgil character was created entirely as a means for Michonne’s storyline, there have been some hints that he could return at a later date. The actor who played Virgil previously told Decider that he would like to see his character be developed further.

“I would love to see him want to make other things right, and go and figure out some way to do that,” Carroll said

“I have no idea what that would be. The writers on the show, they could come up with much greater stuff than I could. But I would love to see him continue.”

Of course, viewers will have to wait until The Walking Dead returns later in the year to find out what will happen with Virgil’s storyline.