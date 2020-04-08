‘Westworld’ Theory: Season 3 Is An Incite Inc. Simulation

The latest 'Westworld' theory sees the entire season a mere simulation of the real world.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

If there is one thing that viewers of Westworld have learned is that they should never trust what they see on the screen each week. Therefore, the latest theory that sees Season 3 as a simulation and not reality should come as no surprise.

According to The Ringer, the third season of HBO’s hit sci-fi series might not be playing out exactly as it appears. Already, the idea of simulations has been toyed with as Incite Inc. and the new character of Caleb (Aaron Paul) are introduced.

Incite Inc. is a corporation that collects data about humans. The company is headed by Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) and Liam Dempsey Sr. (Jefferson Mays). So far in Season 3, it has been revealed that Serac is trying to take over Delos, the company which heads Westworld and other hosted theme parks. The reason behind this is the fact that Delos has been collecting data from humans who visit these parks for a long time and Incite Inc. would like to own this data.

When Caleb’s backstory was explored earlier in the season, it was revealed that Incite Inc. does various “simulations” on people in order to predict whether to “invest” in that person or not. As a result of this, Caleb will never excel beyond menial jobs based on these simulations.

But, what if Season 3 in its entirety was a simulation?

There have been some slight clues that might indicate this. For example, a side character has already wondered this in the Season 3 premiere. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has also noted that Incite’s artificial intelligence called Rehoboam has already created a “mirror world” in order to make its predictions about people.

In addition, there have been discrepancies in scenes noted by viewers that could be mere production errors. However, as The Ringer points out, everything in this TV series is intentional, so if a hazy scene is shown one moment and then the sky is blue, this is likely done on purpose. Most notably, these errors appear to be centering around Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) who is attempting to halt Dolores in her world domination attempt.

If Season 3 of Westworld is a simulation, having Dolores enter it could cause particular havoc. Incite deals specifically with human realities and predictions, making Dolores an unknown entity. With the revelation that this character has brought several replicas of herself into this “reality” could do the very thing she is trying to do: break the human world.

However, viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out if this theory is true or not.