Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Sexy Black Bodysuit

Larsa Pippen showed off her killer curves in a tight black bodysuit that did hourglass figure nothing but favors. The April 7 upload saw the mother of four straying away from her typical flesh-baring attire and slipping into something that was just as sexy but not as revealing.

Pippen posed front and center, gazing into the camera with a seductive stare. She did not use a geotag in the latest upload but appeared to be posing in her backyard in Southern California. The setting was enough to make anyone envious with a concrete pool and tile-lined hot tub at her back. The beautiful deck also boasted a built-in grill and lush greenery as well as a sliver of cloud-covered skies. While the scenery was flawless, it was Pippen’s voluptuous figure that made ripples.

The curve-hugging outfit clung perfectly to Pippen’s body and came complete with long sleeves and pants. The neck has a small turtleneck detail, leaving only a glimpse of her neck visible in the photograph. The scandalous outfit, which she purchased from PrettyLittleThing, hugged her midsection to perfection, accentuating her tiny waist. Her bottoms had a stripe of white on either side before unzipping slightly around her ankles.

The Chicago-born beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic black sneakers with matching laces and white tongues. It looked like she debuted a new hairstyle that was a far cry from her long locks, opting for a chic bob that rested on the tips of her shoulders. But upon further review, it looks like the majority of her hair was worn at her back.

She added expert glam to her blemish-free skin with defined brows and dark liner on her eyes. The 45-year-old, who recently delighted fans what a kissy-face selfie, included dark contour and blush on both cheeks. She also appeared to frame her nose, and the application of makeup made her look like a Kardashian sister.

In the caption, Pippen asked her fans what some of their favorite dishes are. The new update has only been sitting on her page for a little over three hours, but it’s proven to be a hit already, raking in over 11,000 likes and 160-plus comments. While many fans flooded the comments section with their favorite meals, countless others raved over Pippen’s beauty.

“Spaghetti Napolitana. Your hair is so beautiful love it as you,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Short hair really suits you – go for it. You are gorgeous,” a second fan noted.

“I’m very excited by Seafood! OMG! Hope u guys are doing well,” one more beamed alongside a few flame emoji.