Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Comical Nightshirt She’s Wearing To Hide ‘Quarantine 15’ During Lockdown Interview

Kaley also spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about moving in with her husband during lockdown, and she showed off her mug collection and her cute dogs.

Kaley Cuoco confessed that she’s pretty much been living in nightshirts lately during a video interview with Jimmy Kimmel. She also joked about gaining a little weight while living under lockdown, and she played show-and-tell with her impressive collection of dogs and mugs.

Jimmy has been filming his late-night talk show from home, and his famous guests have been communicating with him from the comfort of their own abodes. This has provided the talk show host with a unique opportunity to give Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers a glimpse inside celebrities’ homes.

Kaley’s interview included peeks at her living room and kitchen. She also showed off her casual and comfortable lockdown style. For her video chat, The Big Bang Theory star rocked a bright pink nightshirt that featured a picture of a cartoon moose holding two mixed drinks. Wording on her over-sized top read, “It moose be 5 o’clock somewhere.”

“This is basically what I’ve been living in for the past three weeks,” Kaley said of her knee-length shirt.

After Kaley showed her outfit to Jimmy, he asked her if she just woke up. She explained that she has been collecting nightshirts from Amazon, and they really have become her go-to wardrobe during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because Amazon doesn’t consider nightshirts essential items and hasn’t been shipping her any new ones, she’s been living in her moose top. She also explained why she believes her nightshirt is essential.

“It hides the quarantine 15 that’s happened to me,” Kaley quipped.

Kaley also introduced Jimmy to the six rescue dogs that she and her husband Karl Cook share their home with. The canines were all curled up on the couple’s massive sectional couch, and Kaley seemed amazed that they were snoozing at the same time.

“Is there a gas leak in the house?” Jimmy joked after Kaley went around and introduced each dog to his viewers.

Jimmy compared Kaley’s doggie introductions to the virtual show-and-tells that his 5-year-old daughter’s class has been doing for school, and Kaley revealed that she also had a collection of non-living items to show off. She then headed to the kitchen to show Jimmy her cabinet full of coffee mugs. They included one that had the word “F*CK” on it, with the “F” being the cup’s handle. Her other favorites included a Game of Thrones tankard and a Harry Potter mug. A few of the drinking vessels have made appearances on her morning show, Cup of Cuoco.

Kaley also talked to Jimmy about moving into her new house at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. She and Karl had built their dream home, and Kaley was forced to move into the mansion earlier than expected when filming on her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, was shut down. This is the first time she and Karl have lived together for an extended period of time since getting married in 2018.

“This quarantine has actually forced us to move into together,” Kaley said.

“It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other, we realized, which is even better.”

However, she did say that her rushed move has made it hard to find any of her belongings.

“I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point,” she quipped.

Kaley concluded the video by talking about the newest addition to her family, “foster fail” Dumptruck, aka Dumpy. You can check out her interview below.