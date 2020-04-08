‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: Serac Looks For The ‘Agitator’ Who Could Destroy The World

Bernard also appears to question Caleb about the things Dolores asks him to do in the latest episode of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Insider, the title for Episode 5 is “Genre,” which may hark back to the introduction of the genre drug in Episode 4 of Westworld. This drug was given to Roderick (Rafi Gavron) and suggested that it could take the person using it back to “the silent era,” according to Vanity Fair.

Insider also reveals the tagline for Episode 5, which is “Just say no.” Once again, it could be in reference to the drug being passed around in the last episode.

A trailer has also been released for the upcoming episode of Westworld. Of course, it does very little by way of clearing up storyline questions. Instead, it raises further questions that viewers may not have already had.

The clip opens with a man speaking.

“Building a god is not easy. There were people, outliers, who you couldn’t predict or control. And as long as they are a part of this, there is no future for us.”

During this speech, the image of a young Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) is shown, suggesting that it is either him speaking or that the speech is about him. However, later in the clip, if viewers watch with the captions on, Serac is shown to be speaking regarding an “agitator” who appears to be hiding among them, ready to stir up trouble. Caleb (Aaron Paul) is shown at this point and the suggestion is that he might be the agitator.

HBO

Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) then speaks. In the trailer, it appears he is questioning Caleb (Aaron Paul). However, this is implied and not confirmed.

“Have you ever questioned what’s she’s asking you to do?” Bernard says.

Considering the clip is billed as a promo for Episode 5 alone, and not clip sometimes released by HBO that shows several episodes at a time, this is a valid question to be asked by Bernard as the clip shows Caleb doing a great many things that might be considered questionable in hindsight, once of which appears to be drowning a man.

Judging from the clip, it appears that Episode 5 of Westworld will deal with the continued theme of good against evil as Dolores and Bernard struggle for control over each other. It also brings into question the overall arc of this TV series in questioning what is real and what isn’t.

Viewers can watch the clip for Episode 5 below.