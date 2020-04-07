Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Dish On Postponed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

The 'Vanderpump Rules' cast was supposed to film the reunion last week.

Following the postponement of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion special, Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright spoke to E! News about the upcoming event before answering questions about they way in which it will be impacted by the delay.

“It was supposed to be on April 3 and as of now, it’s been postponed,” Cartwright explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “We don’t know when we are going to film.”

According to Cartwright, she and her co-stars are hopeful that they will be able to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is contained but currently, they have no idea when that will be.

As fans of Bravo may have heard, the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion was postponed last month but rather than wait until the pandemic subsides to film the special, the cast will be doing a virtual reunion and Bravo will air the ladies’ comments together, even though they will all be located in different locations.

While Taylor and Cartwright didn’t say anything about their reunion potentially being filmed virtually, Cartwright admitted that the delay of the taping would likely impact the show because she and her cast mates wouldn’t be able to remember things as clearly. As she explained, she’s already thought over everything and feels embarrassed about some of her more emotional moments. So, when it comes time for her and her co-stars to discuss all of the issues they were dealt during Season 8, Cartwright said it would likely be uncomfortable having to bring up all of those emotions once again.

Cartwright is also going to struggle to relive the bad times she had on Season 8 because it’s been nearly a year since they occured.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor’s ex-girlfriend and co-star, Stassi Schroeder, spoke about the postponed reunion on her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, last week, revealing that while the cast was supposed to film the special on Friday, they no longer could.

Schroeder then said that because filming reunion specials for Vanderpump Rules have been known to last up to 14 hours and be quite draining, she wasn’t looking forward to the moment when the event would be rescheduled.

“You just sit here all f**king day long and fight with each other. And it’s like, ‘Woah, this was like a year ago. Why do we have to bring up all of this old sh*t,'” she explained, via Us Weekly.