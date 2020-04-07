Chanel West Coast Slays In A Pink Sports Bra And Tight Pink Leggings

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers with an Instagram post that showcased her fit physique. She rocked a bold workout ensemble in an eye-catching color that looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin.

On top, Chanel wore a bright pink sports bra with a scoop neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched around her neck, and the hem of the top extended a few inches below her ample assets. Several inches of her toned stomach was on display between the bottom of her sports bra and the waistband of her pants.

Her leggings were in a matching bold pink hue, and they clung to every inch of her petite physique. Chanel faced the camera, so her pert rear wasn’t on display, but her toned thighs were still showcased in the bottoms. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black-and-red workout gloves to protect her hands.

Chanel’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a bun atop her head, and despite her workout attire, she still rocked some makeup, from a gloss on her lips to some blush and highlighter to accentuate her features.

Chanel posed in what appeared to be a home gym packed with pink accessories. A pink balance ball was visible on the floor behind her, and there was also a pink-and-white treadmill to her left. Chanel explained in the caption of the post that she had finished filming a workout video for her YouTube channel, and encouraged her Instagram followers to subscribe to her channel.

The pint-sized powerhouse, who many may recognize from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, posed with one hand on her thigh and the other resting on her hip as she flaunted her fit physique. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 14,000 likes within just 33 minutes. It also received 409 comments from her eager fans.

“Pink Power Ranger,” one fan said, referencing the hue of her ensemble.

“Jaw dropping perfection,” another follower said simply.

“Body of a goddess,” another fan said, admiring her toned curves.

“Pink looks good on that bod,” one follower commented, loving the vibrant shade against her stunning skin.

Chanel has been entertaining her eager followers while quarantined at home by sharing sexy snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an Instagram update in which she rocked jeans and a shredded top while posing in her backyard for some sexy snaps.