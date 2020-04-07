Stassi Schroeder Worries She And Beau Clark Will Never Get Engaged On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder fears Beau Clark will never propose in a new sneak peek.

Stassi Schroeder may be happily engaged to Beau Clark at the moment. However, during production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, she was awaiting her boyfriend’s proposal and fearing it may never come.

In a sneak peek at the April 7 episode of the Bravo reality series shared by Hollywood Life earlier today, Schroeder agreed that she should simply “suffer” through her relationship struggles after Clark informed her that he needs more time to consider whether the two of them should get engaged.

As the preview clip begins, Schroeder and Clark are seen enjoying a romantic meal before things between them take a negative turn as she questions him about when he plans to propose. Although Clark laughs to himself at one point in the clip — likely due to the fact that he had already purchased a ring to propose to Schroeder with — he ultimately causes her to grow concerned that he might never be ready to get married by offering her an apology.

“I’m sorry. Can you just wait? I’m not trying to hurt you. I just know that I’m doing everything on my time because it is my time. Can you look at me?” he asks as Schroeder becomes emotional.

In a cast confessional during the episode, Clark tells the cameras that seeing Schroeder get upset broke his heart and made him want to tell her that he was ready to propose and was planning to do so soon. However, at the same time, he knew he would regret spilling the beans too soon if he gave her any sort of details. After all, teasing her about the upcoming proposal would have likely ruined the surprise.

“I don’t want to get forced into this. I love you,” Clark continues telling Schroeder in the sneak peek. “I just love you, and I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

In her own cast confessional, Schroeder tells cameras she doesn’t want to be someone who gives their partner an “ultimatum.” So, instead of doing that, she decided to “suffer” as she waited.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder admitted during an interview on New Orleans’ B97 FM that she felt as if Clark was torturing her in the moments leading up to his July 2019 engagement. As she recalled, she and her fiance previously spoke about the idea of marriage but once their engagement date got closed, she felt as if Clark was pulling back.