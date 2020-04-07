Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Tight Pink Shorts

Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap taken outside in a scenic setting. Natalie didn’t include a geotag that indicated where exactly she was, but her reference to being quarantined in the caption suggests that the picture may have been taken at home.

In the first snap from the double Instagram update, Natalie posed in front of a lime tree with small green fruit dotted throughout the branches. She rocked a simple white tank top with spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulder. The back of the tank exposed some of her sun-kissed skin, and the top was a cropped length, showing some of her toned stomach.

She paired the tank with high-waisted shorts that clung to every inch of her curves. The shorts were a vibrant pink hue and showcased her assets to perfection. The shorts extended several inches down her thighs, ending above the knee for a sexy look that still offered some coverage.

Natalie’s blond locks were down in voluminous waves, and she glanced over her shoulder with a huge smile on her face. She held a small wicker basket with limes and mint in her hands, and referenced making cocktails with the ingredients in the caption of the post.

In the second picture from her post, Natalie switched up her pose just slightly, angling her body a bit and serving up a seductive look. The ensemble she wore was from the activewear brand Alo Yoga, and Natalie made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She gave the company a shout out in the caption, explaining to her followers that she was loving their clothing for wearing during quarantine to stay comfortable yet cute.

Her followers absolutely loved the stunning snaps, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 142 comments from her eager followers, who raced to the comments section to compliment her.

“So stunning,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“I love your butt. There I said it,” another fan said, captivated by Natalie’s curves.

“Seriously, my woman crush!” another follower added.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan added simply.

