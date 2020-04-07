‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jack Drops A Bombshell On Jabot

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 8, tease a significant change for Jabot and a massive announcement from Jack that could leave either Kyle or Theo’s life changed forever, so now they’re scrambling. Plus, Jill makes some surprising overtures — one to somebody nobody would ever expect and another to an old flame.

Jack (Peter Bergman) challenges Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. After catching Kyle and Theo arguing in front of Dina (Marla Adams) at the Abbott mansion, Jack has had it. He is not going to allow his son and his nephew to upset their grandmother ever again. Dina is already struggling enough with the end stages of Alzheimer’s, and getting her riled up only made things worse. Jack needs to ensure that the household is a calm and comforting place for his mother.

Jack has another reason for his big plans for Theo and Kyle, though. He feels that the Jabot Collective has watered down the brand his father John Abbott worked so hard to build all those years ago. Because of that, Jack is ready to get back to the family company’s core business, and he wants either Kyle or Theo to lead the way. Jack issues a challenge to both young men to come up with the best idea to move Jabot forward while renewing its primary focus on the vision that John Abbott had for the business. They both desperately want to win. Kyle wants to regain his father’s trust while Theo wants to prove himself to not only his newfound family but also the world in general. Given Kyle and Theo’s sordid history, they are going to cause some trouble in getting their respective plans together, though.

Elsewhere, Jill (Jess Walton) holds out an olive branch, and the recipient is none other than Amanda Sinclaire (Mishael Morgan). Jill has had no love lost for the lawyer who represented Colin (Tristan Rogers). While Amanda claimed she had no part in Colin’s scamming Devon (Bryton James), Jill still didn’t trust the newcomer. However, now that Devon got Katherine Chancellor’s fortune back and Colin is arrested and headed to jail, it seems Jill has some forgiveness, and she extends it to Amanda, which leaves Devon stunned.

Plus, Jill feels like a free woman with Colin going away and her filing for divorce. She asks Jack to go to the tropics with her because she’s ready to get away from it all. Jack’s answer may leave her surprised.