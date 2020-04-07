Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Seductive Purple Tank Top

Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a seductive tank with a sassy message. The blond bombshell didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be at home, with several cozy details visible in the shot behind her including a large gray couch and a television stand with a television screen mounted on the wall above it.

However, Lindsey’s tantalizing curves remained the focal point of the Instagram update. She rocked a simple purple tank with super thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The tank was a cropped length that showcased a sliver of her toned stomach, and featured a neckline trimmed with delicate white lace.

The neckline of the tank wasn’t too low, so only a hint of cleavage was visible. However, the phrase on the chest of the tank likely drew her audience’s attention to her ample assets — in white script, “you wish” was scrawled across the front of the top. Lindsey didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the tank, as nothing was visible beyond the thin straps of her tank top.

She paired the purple tank with white bottoms, although the photo was cropped right below her belly button, so her bottoms weren’t visible in the shot. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in voluminous curls, with a hint of her darker roots peeking through.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with bold brows, a pale pink shade on her lips, and neutral tones on her eyelids that accentuated her piercing blue eyes. Her expression in the shot was serious, and she stared straight at the camera with a smoldering gaze.

Lindsey’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes within just 29 minutes. In less than 30 minutes, the post also received 408 comments.

“We already do. But thank you for the reminder,” one fan said, referring to the cheeky phrase on her top.

“This might be one of your best pics,” another follower added.

“Love your pics Lindsey,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“You are perfect,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey tantalized her fans with a sizzling video in which she rocked a revealing crocheted swimsuit. She sipped a beverage from Bang Energy in the video and flaunted her curves in a variety of poses.