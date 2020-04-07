‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Abby Drops A Bombshell

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 7 brings a partial confession from Victor to Nikki that he’s innocent of Adam’s charges, but he refuses to give her the full story. Plus, Abby tries to bother Phyllis, Jack freaks out at Kyle and Theo, and Chance gives Jill the good news about Colin.

At the penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) couldn’t believe that Victor (Eric Braeden) caved so quickly. Adam worried about how Nick (Joshua Morrow) would treat Chelsea, but she wasn’t concerned. Although Adam said he understood why Victor eliminated AJ, he did not have any second thoughts about blackmailing his father.

Meanwhile, at Newman Enterprises, an angry Victoria (Amelia Heinle) begged Victor not to hand the company over to Adam. She worried her brother would trash her reputation, but Victor remained unmoved. Later Victoria showed up at the Ranch and let Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know what happened. Victoria vowed to move out, and Nikki got Victoria to agree to stay at the tack house. When Victor showed up, Nikki demanded the truth, and he admitted that he didn’t do what Adam said he did. However, Nikki realized that Victor was still keeping something from her. Instead of telling his wife, Victor simply promised that he had a plan, and he would make sure nobody in the family got hurt.

At the Chancellor estate, Chance (Donny Boaz) told Jill (Jess Walton) about Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) arrest. Jill expressed her satisfaction that her grandson brought her ex-husband to justice. Then they discussed their personal lives, and Jill grilled Chance about Abby (Melissa Ordway). Later, Chance told Abby that Jill seemed like she had mixed feelings about Colin’s arrest.

Earlier, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) struggled to deal with customer complaints related to the construction noise on Abby’s project across the street. Abby showed up and let her nemesis know the bombshell news that each day the building sounds would begin at 5 a.m. However, when Abby left, Phyllis called somebody for some help with the nuisance.

Finally, at the Abbott mansion, Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Lola (Sasha Calle) visited Dina (Marla Adams). Theo fed Dina some flan as Lola watched, and Kyle (Michel Mealor) walked in. Kyle grumbled about Dina having too many visitors, and then he and Theo got into a big argument. Dina began yelling, and Jack (Peter Bergman) walked in on the disaster. Lola left, and Dina went to her room, and then Jack let his son and his nephew have it for causing such a ruckus.