Walt Disney World May Check Every Guest’s Temperature Before Entry, Says Bob Iger

New entry procedures could be in place by the time the Disney Parks reopen their doors.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing normal life around the world, and that could include the entry procedures for the Disney parks. Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said that many things are under consideration right now, and that includes taking the temperature of all guests. As the unprecedented temporary closures of the global parks continue, many are wondering which new guidelines may be put into place.

As COVID-19 is battled and researched around the world, people are learning new ways to monitor the symptoms and keep things in check. It’s proven difficult for medical professionals to know everything about this new illness, and that is why Disney will be overly cautious.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland both shut its doors in mid-March, and they will remain shuttered until further notice. In a recent interview with Barron’s, Iger spoke of new methods that the company is discussing for when the parks reopen.

Nothing is set in stone as of this time, but Iger confirmed that the safety of the guests and cast members is the top priority. Some of the discussions include the idea of checking the temperatures of everyone who enters Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and every park.

“Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance.”

Iger continued and said that Disney is closely monitoring the actions of China to see just how they have arrived at a point of starting to return to a sense of normalcy.

Kimberly White / Getty Images

All Disney parks around the world have bag checks at their points of entry, and that has significantly advanced over the years. In the last decade alone, Disney has added metal detectors, additional personnel, and is currently improving the security entry areas to make it better for all guests.

Iger is not ignoring the possible problems that could come along with taking the temperature of every guest to enter the Walt Disney World or Disneyland parks. He realizes that it could cause extra delays, but guests need to understand this is for the best interest of everyone.

“So we’ve asked ourselves the question, let’s prepare for a world where our customers demand that we scrutinize everybody. Even if it creates a little bit of hardship, like it takes a little bit longer for people to get in.”

The Walt Disney Company has not yet confirmed any new policies at their parks due to the coronavirus. During the closures, though, the theme park giant is undoubtedly looking at how they will operate in the future.