Maya Jama Wows Followers In Sheer Garments For ‘Rollacoaster’ Magazine

Maya Jama is Rollacoaster magazine’s latest cover girl. The British TV and radio presenter took to Instagram to share some of the photos that are a part of the issue and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the first shot, Jama stunned in a black lace bra. The BBC Radio 1 DJ displayed her decolletage and toned stomach while wearing an open blazer jacket over the top. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and had a plaid pattern all over. She paired the ensemble with sheer high-waisted orange/red trousers that showed off her panties underneath while sporting her dark hair down with a block fringe.

In the photo, Jama opted for no visible accessories. She left her chest bare with no accessories and covered her fingers with the long-sleeved jacket. The brunette beauty posed in a room full of plants and was captured from the knees-up.

Jama looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and placed one arm beside her and the other in front of her.

In the next slide, she was photographed standing in a white bathtub in front of a plain white backdrop. Jama kept her dark locks down but wore a different outfit.

For the shoot, she owned a lilac low-cut crop top with thin straps. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a short-sleeved open sheer top of the same color. She paired the look with sheer high-waisted pants and underwear that also matched the ensemble.

Jama raised her arms up to the chandelier hanging from the wall and looked straight to the camera.

In the span of four days, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 525 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Do you realize just how f*cking stunning you are,” one user wrote.

“You are stunning,” another devotee shared.

“You are so beaut,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Love the fringe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jama shared the magazine cover in a separate Instagram post which saw her sitting on a sofa in a low-cut bodysuit and jeweled shoes.

The former Loose Women panelist is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a strapless blue and white dress that fell above her knees. She opted for her long dark wavy hair to be down and applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and contour for her makeup. Jama rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of white nail polish and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.