Demi Rose Shows Off Voluptuous Cleavage In Plunging Top

Demi Rose shared a sizzling snapshot with her 13.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 7, flaunting her buxom bust in the sexy upload.

The photo was cut off right at the neckline, rendering it impossible to tell if Demi’s olive green, mesh top was a low-cut blouse or a bikini that hugged her curves. The garment plunged deeply, revealing Demi’s cleavage and ample chest. Her voluminous bust came dangerously close to spilling out of the top. A stray cowrie shell served as an embellishment on the ensemble.

Her long, brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous, straight strands. Her hair was mussed up at the root, as if she had just run her fingers through it. Baby hairs peeked out near her part. Caramel highlights framed her face.

Demi tagged the location as London, where it seemed to be a bright, sunny day. The sunlight streamed through her windows in the background, casting glowing rays on her face and hair.

The brunette bombshell smiled widely for the shot, showing off her pearly white teeth.

Demi wore a full face of makeup. Her dark brows were brushed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her luscious lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance. She wore a hint of black mascara on her lower lashes.

The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a mocha-colored gloss.

Fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model with praise and compliments. While some opted to express their feelings solely with emoji, others wrote longer messages to the star.

One fan admired the content of her caption, in which she revealed she was listening to the late Bill Withers.

“Love that you respect the genius of Bill Withers,” the follower said. “Hottest thing about you.”

“This wins the internet of the day,” another gushed, adding a smiley face.

“So pretty!” a third user exclaimed, including a heart-eye emoji with the comment.

Demi Rose frequently shares hot shots on her Instagram grid and story, proudly showing off her favorite assets in risqué pictures. One of her most recent images featured the model wearing a sheer, crocheted dress that showcased her bare derriere. While the photo was taken from behind, Demi stood in front of a mirror, so fans could see that the gown also featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her bust.