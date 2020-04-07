Rapper Eve Stuns In Low-Cut Black Jumpsuit For Throwback Instagram Post

Rapper Eve took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that was taken last year when she was doing radio promo and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black jumpsuit. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and was loose-fitted. She wrapped the black belt attached to the garment around her waist and paired the ensemble with a black hat. Eve accessorized herself with two necklaces — one that was thin and gold and another that was long and beaded.

She pulled her hair up for the occasion and opted for black mascara. In the photo, it appeared that Eve had lipstick on. However, it wasn’t completely visible.

In the image, Eve posed alongside BBC Radio 1 DJs Melvin Odoom, Charlie Hedges, and Rickie Haywood-Williams in a group photo.

Odoom kept it casual in a comfy all-black ensemble that consisted of a T-shirt and jeans. Hedges donned a yellow leopard-print dress with a Gucci belt that had jewels embroidered onto the logo. Haywood-Williams rocked a short-sleeved shirt with a multicolored pattern and ripped light blue jeans.

Eve posed in between the presenters and flashed her teeth. The “Whos That Girl” songstress looked happy to be there.

For her caption, she thanked BBC Radio 1 and the presenters for having her on their show. She played the Out of Sight, Out of Mind Game which can be listened to on the BBC Sounds website.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 3,400 likes and over 40 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“Absolutely stunning as per usual!!” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Still bad AF! Looking younger than me!” another devotee shared.

“You look beautiful sis,” remarked a third fan.

“Still as beautiful as ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a previous Instagram post, Eve made a surprise appearance on the show back in September last year.

The “Gangsta Lovin'” hitmaker is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eve wowed her followers in a long-sleeved multicolored tie-dye T-shirt that covered her neck. She is currently a panelist on The Talk and has had to work on the show from home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world. Eve showed off her home set up in her front room and urged fans to stay inside and self-isolate themselves from others.