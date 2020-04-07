Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Bombshell Bod In ‘Quarentini Bikini’

Sofia Bevarly is making the best of her time in quarantine by serving up a series of sexy looks on her popular social media feed. The South Florida native is a frequent poster of bikini-clad shots, but she’s never rocked a “quarentini bikini” until today. The model wowed in a variety of snaps all while clad in the same sexy swimsuit.

Three photos were included in the gorgeous update and they proved to be an instant hit among many of her 1.4 million followers. The pictures were snapped at an undisclosed location with the model posing against a cream door with glass panes that reflected the sun and some greenery. It’s likely the images were taken in a warmer climate, perhaps her home in Florida, since she had no problem posing outside in minimal clothing.

The model indicated that she was making the best of her stay-cation, rocking a suit from online retailer Fashion Nova and dubbing it a “quarentini bikini.” Bevarly opted for a light blue bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination while showing off her fit physique. She slayed in the skimpy two-piece set that featured a top with a wide neckline, that showed ample cleavage. The risque number tied in the middle, leaving two strings dangling down to the center of her trim tummy.

She paired the top with some high-waisted bottoms that hit right at her belly button. The sexy piece covered what was necessary and included a mid-cut style that allowed her sculpted legs to be seen. Sitting on the sides of her hips, her bikini bottoms pulled everything in while exposing her trim waist. She opted for a simple look, adding only a pair of small silver hoop earrings as an accessory.

Her long tresses were down and flowing past either side of her shoulders. She didn’t take any attention away from her gorgeous, natural glow, lining her eyes with only a small amount of expresso powder while going virtually makeup-free.

The next two images in the series showed Bevarly in the same sexy suit, posing in a slightly different manner but still flaunting her enviable body. So far, the photos have made a splash on her feed, amassing over 32,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Many fans were quick to rave over her figure while countless others applauded her for the punny caption.

“Such a gorgeous lady,” one follower raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful body and pretty eyes look fantastic,” a second fan applauded.

“You should be illegal AF!,” one more admirer commented alongside a few flame emoji.