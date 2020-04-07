Viki Odintcova Lies On Sand In A Tiny Bikini In The Maldives

Viki Odintcova sent the pulses of her 5.1 million followers racing after she uploaded a new sultry snapshot to Instagram on Monday, April 6. The 25-year-old wore a light-colored two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and dangerous curves.

Viki was photographed at a beach in the Maldives. She laid on the fine, white sand, raising her upper body and used her elbows as support. She tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms as she closed her eyes, enjoying the warmth of the sun enveloping her body. The bright sunlight made her flawless skin glow.

The Russian model rocked a mint green bikini from an unknown brand. The top had a classic triangle cut that featured a deep neckline, flaunting her voluptuous cleavage. The minuscule top was a little small for her chest, allowing her curves to spill from the sides of the garment. It featured narrow straps that went over her neck and back provided support, as well as an additional strap that wrapped around her midriff.

Viki sported matching bottoms that were just as skimpy. The low-cut garment showed a lot of skin across her midsection, exposing her flat stomach, and the waistband clung high to her curvy hips, highlighting her slender waist.

Viki wore no accessories with her beach day attire and kept her long, highlighted brunette hair down and unstyled. However, she had a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, defined eyebrows, thick mascara, nude-tinted eyeshadow, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick.

Viki’s caption was written in Russian. A quick translation on Google Translate revealed that she was dreaming about the beach and asked her fans where they wanted to go first after the quarantine period.

Like most of her posts on social media, the recent addition proved to be a popular one. The snap amassed more than 95,900 likes and over 590 comments within 24 hours of being live on the photo-sharing app. Online admirers from all over the globe dropped compliments and adoring messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Thank you for existing. Your photo made my day. You are so beautiful, and your body is perfect,” wrote one of her fans.

“Now I want to go to the Maldives, but Moscow would be nice too, as long as I see you. I am looking forward to it after this quarantine period,” said another admirer.

“Perfect curves of a gorgeous woman,” added a third social media follower.