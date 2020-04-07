Nata Lee Puts Bodacious Backside On Full Display In Barely There Black Thong

Blond bombshell Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — captivated plenty of fans on social media after she posted an extremely revealing snapshot of herself on Tuesday, April 7. The internet model shared the sexy post with her 4.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old Russian beauty photographed herself indoors in front of a mirror using her cellphone. She exuded a seductive vibe as she posed on the floor, facing her backside towards the camera and gazing into her phone’s screen while pouting. Her long blond and brown hair was styled into a loose bun at the top of her head.

Nata looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the photo, including foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, some blush, a brown lipstick, and a bit of eyeshadow. However, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as she put her famous curves on display in a skimpy bra and panty set that left barely anything to the imagination.

Up top, Nata rocked a black bra, which featured two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate garment appeared to also feature a white, black, and green camouflage design over the cups. Despite Nata’s arm blocking most of her chest in the snapshot, her voluptuous assets’ silhouette was still slightly visible.

Nata paired the bra with a matching pair of tiny panties that concealed very little of her figure. The tiny briefs, which featured a barely-there thong design, successfully showcased nearly all of Nata’s bodacious derriere and her curvaceous hips. Nata’s seductive pose further contributed to the clear visibility of her pert backside. On full display was also the model’s tiny and flat waist.

Nata finished the look off with a pair of black athletic converse sneakers.

She indicated in her post that the snapshot was taken in London, United Kingdom, though she did not say when it was taken.

“How many Natashas do you see,” she wrote in the post’s caption, opting to engage with her followers.

The sexy post was met with a large amount of praise from tens of thousands of fans and amassed more than 149,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. More than 1,600 followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their approval for the model, her looks, and her killer figure.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one user commented.

“This may be my favorite picture yet,” a second follower added.

“Baby got back,” chimed in a third fan.

“You are amazing, I can’t stop staring,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has served a number of hot looks on social media recently. On April 5, she sent plenty of fans into a frenzy after she sported a white thong that again put her famous backside on full display, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 325,000 likes.