Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her ‘Thicker’ Figure In A Black Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Chloe Saxon rocked a skintight ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. She flashed her hourglass curves while asking fans if she was the only one getting “thicker” while in isolation.

In the racy post, Chloe looked stunning in a black sports bra. The garment clung tightly to her torso and flaunted her toned arms, shoulders, and massive cleavage. She added a pair of matching high-waisted leggings that were snug around her curvy hips and lean legs. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the shot.

She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck. In the first photo, she posed with her hip pushed out and a small smirk on her face. She had one hand resting at her side and the other in her hair. The second snap featured her with a bigger smile and her hand tucked into the waistline of her leggings.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The wavy strands cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look in the shots. The application consisted of black winged eyeliner and long lashes. She added smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to make her eyes pop even more.

She illuminated her skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the sexy style with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Chloe’s 690,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show the photos some love. The post racked up more than 7,000 likes within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 100 remarks about the pic.

“You are a perfect woman and you are beautiful lady and you are pretty lady,” one follower stated.

“Wow both photos of u on here just wow I’m lost for words right now,” another said.

“Tell you one true thing you are really very beautiful and so sweet,” a third person gushed.

“This smile is everything babe,” fourth social media user wrote.

Chloe hasn’t been shy about showing off her enviable curves in the past. She’s often seen sporting racy outfits like skimpy lingerie and skintight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently gave her followers a thrill when she posed in a black crop top and a pair of booty shorts for a recent post. To date, that upload has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 370 comments.