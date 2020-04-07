Suzy Cortez Shows Off Sporty Side On The Tennis Court In Daringly Short Skirt

Suzy Cortez teased fans with another drool-worthy Instagram shot of her clad in a scandalous tennis outfit. The Brazilian model undoubtedly has one of the most enviable figures in the industry, but it’s not every day that she plays sports in risque clothing. Her latest addition shows the model in a two-piece set that does nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure.

The April 7 upload proved to be an instant hit, generating a ton of traffic in only a matter of hours. The photo itself shows Cortez in the middle of a tennis court on what appeared to be a hot day. The sun bounced off the blue and green court while a chain-link fence and trees were blurred in the background. Cortez held a tennis racket in one hand while little yellow balls surrounding her feet.

Cortez appeared front and center in the shot, resting her famous derriere on the top of a worn net. She arched her back, showing off her strong leg muscles as she squatted down to the perfect pose. Her top looked to be a mix between a bra and crop top, possessing a snug fit while offering a glimpse of her tanned sideboob. The model turned her arm in a way that showed off her sculpted biceps to perfection.

Her bottoms sat high on her waist, and the back of her skirt only covered a portion of her bare tush. Cortez added a pair of fun knee-highs with red bands directly under her knees. To go with the all-white theme, she rocked a matching Nike visor with the iconic swoosh embroidered in black. Under her cap, she wore her brunette locks slicked back into a high ponytail, securing them with a rubber band.

Her look wouldn’t be complete without some glam, which included a striking application of makeup. Along with dark powder and mascara on her eyes, Cortez lined her cheekbone with blush and a shimmery highlighter above. The reigning Miss BumBum World added a bright red lipstick, which served as a pop of color to complement her basic white outfit.

The photo proved to be hit with over 15,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments in just shy of four hours.

“Dang, can I play tennis with ya,” one follower asked, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Ohhh. My God,” a second follower exclaimed.

“I want tennis lessons,” one more chimed in alongside a series of peach emoji to signify her derriere.