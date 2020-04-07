Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Photo Of His Dog Watching Over His Baby Daughter

Sean Lowe's latest Instagram photo is melting hearts.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is melting hearts with his latest adorable Instagram photo of his 13-year-old dog Ellie and his baby daughter Mia. In the photo, the dog appears to be watching out for the baby protectively.

In the photo, which was posted Tuesday afternoon, baby Mia lays on the floor atop a turquoise blue pillow. Ellie, who appears to be a chocolate brown labrador, sits calmly on the floor behind her appearing to be on watch. Both of the dog’s front two paws rest on either side of the baby protectively. The dog looks to the side as if she is guarding the baby.

Baby Mia looked at the camera with a surprised look on her face, her eyes wide as if in shock and her eyebrows raised. The little girl is dressed in a cute outfit, composed of a light pink onesie covered in animals wearing hats. Her features closely resemble that of Sean’s, with her reddish blonde hair, pale skin and blue eyes.

In the caption, Sean joked about Ellie being a full-time nanny for Mia who he says is extra responsible. Fans could not get enough of the post and it soon racked up over 30,000 likes. Sean boasts 1.2 million on the platform overall. His followers filled the comment section to gush over the sweet photo and to compliment the former Bachelor for his comical caption.

“You are so funny and kids are precious! Stay healthy,” one person wrote.

“Oh my gosh I’m laughing so hard!!! Thank you for this!!!” another person wrote with a string of laughing emojis.

Many people could not help but point out just how much Mia resembles her father even at such a young age.

“She is such a mini you, crazy!!” one person wrote.

“OMG! I thought she was a good mixture of you and Catherine, but that’s your whole face,” another person noted.

Mia is only a little over 4-months-old and was born on December 23 of 2019. She is the third child that Sean shares with his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe whom he met and fell in love with while filming The Bachelor. Their daughter’s full name is Mia Mejia. Mejia is Catherine’s family’s name. The couple also have two sons named Samuel and Isaiah.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family is hunkered down and are social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, they have been updating social media frequently with lots of cute photos of their children to bring a smile to people’s faces.