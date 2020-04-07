Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Photo Of His Dog Watching Over His Baby Daughter

Sean Lowe's latest Instagram photo is melting hearts.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is melting hearts with his latest adorable Instagram photo of his 13-year-old dog Ellie and his baby daughter Mia. In the photo, the dog appeared to be protectively watching out for the baby.

In the photo, which was posted Tuesday afternoon, baby Mia lay on the floor atop a turquoise blue pillow. Ellie, who appears to be a chocolate brown labrador, sat calmly on the floor behind her, seemingly on watch. Both of the dog’s front two paws rested on either side of the baby as she looked to the side as if she was guarding her.

Baby Mia looked at the camera with a surprised look on her face, her eyes wide and her eyebrows raised. The little girl was dressed in a cute outfit composed of a light pink onesie with a design of animals wearing hats. Her features closely resemble that of Sean’s, including her reddish-blond hair, pale skin, and blue eyes.

In the caption, Sean joked about Ellie being a full-time nanny for Mia, adding that the dog is extra-responsible. Fans could not get enough of the post and it soon racked up over 30,000 likes. Many of his 1.2 million followers filled the comments section to gush over the sweet photo and to compliment the former Bachelor for his comical description of the scene.

“You are so funny and kids are precious! Stay healthy,” one person wrote.

“Oh my gosh I’m laughing so hard!!! Thank you for this!!!” another fan gushed, adding a string of laughing emojis.

Many people could not help but point out just how much Mia resembles her father, even at such a young age.

“She is such a mini you, crazy!!” a third follower quipped.

“OMG! I thought she was a good mixture of you and Catherine, but that’s your whole face,” another user noted.

Mia is only a little over 4 months old and was born on December 23, 2019. She is the third child that Sean shares with his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, whom he met and fell in love with while filming The Bachelor. The couple also has two sons named Samuel and Isaiah.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family is hunkered down and is social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, they have been updating their social media frequently with lots of cute photos of their children, putting a smile on the faces of their followers.