Alexa Collins Shows Off Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Blue Mini Dress

The model sizzled in her glamorous dress.

On Tuesday, April 7, American model Alexa Collins uploaded a series of stunning snaps on Instagram for her 886,000 followers to enjoy.

The photos show the 24-year-old posing in a white walled room with a mirror to her left. She sizzled in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder pastel blue mini dress with rhinestone detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She accessorized the feminine look with a pair of sparkling statement earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the model styled her slightly tousled hair in a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the Instagram star turned her body slightly away from the photographer, giving fans a good view of her side profile. She stood with her shoulders back and raked her fingers through her blond hair. Alexa gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. The Florida-native altered her position for the following photo by facing forward, as she held onto her arm.

In the caption, Alexa acknowledged that she resembles Cinderella in her glamorous dress. She also seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that she has “nowhere to go,” despite being rather dressed up. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 4,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also took the time to compliment her. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look absolutely amazing in that dress,” gushed a fan, adding both a rose and fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re a classic beauty, so elegant,” said another follower.

“Speechless!!!! That dress looks absolutely amazing on you,” remarked a different devotee.

“Wow gorgeous blue dress,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pink sports bra and matching leggings while posing on a bike. That post has been liked over 6,000 times since it was shared.