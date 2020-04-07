Bulgarian Fitness Trainer Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Killer Physique In Red-Hot Underwear

Yanita Yancheva teased her 1.6 million Instagram fans and followers on Tuesday, April 7, with a new update in which she showed off her killer body in a skimpy underwear set.

The post showed the Bulgarian fitness model with her right arm stretched in front of her to snap the selfie. Yancheva smiled brightly at the camera. The model posed in a spacious bedroom with a large mirror-door closet in the background. While the Amsterdam-based model didn’t specially mention where she was in this post, those who follow her on Instagram will recognize this as her room from previous updates.

Yancheva wore a two-piece underwear set in a bright red color that contrasted with her pale complexion and hair. The fitness trainer had on a sporty bra with thick straps that went around her neck. The top featured a super low neckline that dipped into her chest, helping to showcase the model’s ample chest. It was made of a stretchy fabric that clung tightly to her buxom torso.

On her lower body, Yancheva had on a pair of matching underwear bottoms that included an elastic waistband. Yancheva wore the bands pulled high on her sides, highlighting the contrast between her toned hips and slender midsection. The bottoms featured the brand name of Body Engineers printed in blue on the waistband.

Within just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 64,700 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Yancheva, while showing her with compliments and emoji.

“Sheesh,” one user wrote, trailing the words with fire and heart-eyed face emoji.

“B E A U T Y,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Strong,” a third fan raved, topping the reply with a fire, a heart-eyed face, and clapping hands emoji.

“Woow u look beautiful. Jaw dropping,” another one added, pairing the message a long string of emoji depicting different faces and hearts.

Yancheva uses her Instagram page to share a mix of sexy posts of herself in bikini, underwear and athleticwear, in addition to fitness videos and other health- and wellness-related content. Prior to posting today’s photo, the model did the latter, as The Inquisitr noted, when she shared a series of videos in which she used no equipments or the furniture in her room as props. Yancheva wore a pair of yellow leggings and a white top that showed off her physique.