Bulgarian Fitness Trainer Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Killer Physique In Red-Hot Underwear

Yanita Yancheva teased her 1.6 million Instagram fans and followers on Tuesday, April 7, with a new update in which she flaunted her body in skimpy underwear.

The post showed Yancheva with her right arm stretched in front of her to snap the selfie while smiling brightly at the camera. She posed in a spacious bedroom with a large mirror-door closet in the background. While the Bulgarian fitness model didn’t specifically mention where she was in this post, those who follow her on Instagram will recognize this as her room from previous updates.

Yancheva wore a two-piece underwear set in a bright red color that contrasted with her pale complexion and hair. She rocked a sports bra with thick straps that went around her neck. The top featured a super-low neckline that helped the Amsterdam-based model showcase her ample chest. It was made of a stretchy fabric that clung tightly to her buxom torso.

On her lower body, Yancheva sported a pair of matching bottoms that included an elastic waistband. She wore the bands pulled high on her sides, highlighting the contrast between her toned hips and slender midsection. The bottoms featured the brand name of Body Engineers printed in blue on the waistband.

Within just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 64,700 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Yancheva while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Sheesh,” one user wrote, trailing the words with fire and heart-eyes face emoji.

“B E A U T Y,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Strong,” a third fan raved, topping the reply with various emoji.

“Woow u look beautiful. Jaw dropping,” another one added, pairing the message a long string of emoji depicting different faces and hearts.

Yancheva uses her Instagram page to share a mix of sexy posts of herself in bikinis, underwear, and athleticwear, in addition to fitness videos and other health- and wellness-related content. Prior to posting today’s photo, the model did the latter, as The Inquisitr noted. In that update, she shared a series of videos in which she used no equipment, relying instead on the furniture in her room as props. She wore a pair of yellow leggings and a white top that showed off her physique for her fans.