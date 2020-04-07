Jilissa Zoltko Slays In A Cupped Snakeskin Bikini With Thong Bottoms: ‘Missin’ The Beach’

Jilissa Zoltko put her bikini body on display in her most recent Instagram update. She showed off her curves while revealing to her fans that she was missing the beach.

In the racy snaps, Jilissa looked smoking-hot in a black-and-white cupped snakeskin bikini. The top fastened behind her back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips, flaunting her waist, legs, and booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with gold bracelets on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Jilissa stood on the beach with her hip pushed to one side. Her arms rested in front of her as she tilted her head and looked away from the camera. In the second shot, she stood with her backside facing the lens with her arms hanging at her sides.

The model wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down he back and rolled over her shoulder.

Jilissa stunned with a natural makeup look. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. Her sun-kissed skin was complemented with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with pink lipstick.

Jilissa’s 686,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking on the “like” button more than 28,000 times since they were published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 350 messages.

“This suit is everything!!” one follower wrote.

“You are perfect wow,” remarked another.

“What a goddess,” a third social media user stated.

“The lighting in this picture is amazing. Holy cow you look like a glowing goddess who stepped right out of a fairy tale. Love this look. So beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Jilissa’s admirers didn’t seem surprised to see her rocking a skimpy bathing suit. The model is most often photographed in racy bikinis for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa delighted her fans earlier this month when she wore a black string bikini while lounging around during a sunny day. That upload also proved to be popular among her followers, earning her more than 26,000 likes and over 440 comments to date.