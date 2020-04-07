Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Two-Piece Pink Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto caught the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 7. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers.

The 26-year-old model switched between a number of sultry poses in the slideshow — which consisted of two photos — as she was photographed outdoors on the beach. She exuded a sexy yet playful vibe as she pouted in one photo with her eyes closed and smiled widely in the other.

Natalia rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps that complemented her tanned complexion, including foundation, highlighter, a nude lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, a gold eyeshadow, and mascara.

Her long brunette locks — which featured some honey-blond highlights — cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves. What stole the show, however, was the model’s famous figure, as she flaunted her body in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

The stunner’s bikini top, which was an eye-catching pink color, featured two strings that tied around her neck as it left little to the imagination. The bra’s tiny triangular cups tightly hugged Natalia’s voluptuous assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and a bit of underboob.

Natalia paired the swimwear bra with matching bikini bottoms with a revealing thong design that offered just minimal coverage. The tiny briefs successfully displayed her curvy hips and bodacious derriere, while their high-waisted design drew attention to Natalia’s tiny and fit midriff.

The model finished the look off with several jewelry pieces that included a few bracelets, stud earrings, and a necklace.

Natalia did not reveal where or when she was photographed, but she chose to engage with her millions of followers on the post’s caption, where she asked her followers which photos they preferred from the slideshow.

The sizzling snapshots were instantly met with a large amount of approval from many of Natalia’s fans and amassed more than 30,000 likes since going live Tuesday afternoon. Furthermore, more than 500 fans took to the comments section to shower Natalia with compliments on her killer curves and her revealing swimsuit.

“You are so hot,” one user commented.

“Both, are you kidding,” a second user added, replying to the model’s caption.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” a third admirer chimed in.

“God bless you beautiful,” a fourth fan asserted.

