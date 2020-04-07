Tahlia Skaines Rocks A Neon Green Bikini In Throwback Snap From Vacation In Bali

Tahlia Skaines is reminiscing about her recent vacation in Bali, according to her latest Instagram share. The Australian model took to her account on Tuesday to express her longing to return to the Indonesian island with a steamy photo from the trip that added some serious heat to her page.

The throwback snap captured Tahlia enjoying a beautiful, sunny day on a beach that was furnished with lounge chairs and white umbrellas. She ran her fingers through her blond tresses and stared off into the distance — presumably at the ocean that was a short distance away. In the caption of her post, she informed her followers that she was not only missing the island but rocking bikinis “24/7” as well, including the neon green number she sported in the image that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Tahlia stunned in the minuscule two-piece from Black Swallow Swim that accentuated her gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a deep v-neckline the left an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

On her lower half, the social media star sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary. The swimwear left Tahlia’s toned legs and curves completely exposed thanks to its trendy, high-cut style. It also featured a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Tahlia accessorized her beach day look with a gold chain necklace that featured a lock-shaped pendant. She clipped her platinum tresses messily behind her head to keep them from covering up her face, which was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the Aussie beauty’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has earned more than 10,000 likes within hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section for Tahlia’s skin-baring look.

“Gorgeous as ever,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tahlia was an “absolute babe.”

“This color on you…wow,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tahlia has shared a number of photos from her Bali getaway to her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her pert derriere and flawless figure in a black thong bikini. That look proved popular with her fans as well, who awarded the upload more than 18,000 likes.