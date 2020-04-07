Anna Katharina Shows Off Insane Body In Flirty Blue Bikini

Anna Katharina commanded the attention of her Instagram fans and followers on Tuesday, April 7, taking to her social media feed to upload a sizzling snapshot of herself in a flirty bikini that showcased her insane body.

The photo captured the American swimsuit model posing on what looks to be a balcony. She leaned against a glass door, which reflected the background. The large balcony included a white table with a brown top while the ocean featured far back. Anna Katharina didn’t include a geotag with her post to reveal where the picture was taken.

Anna Katharina rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a white and blue pattern. The bikini top featured sporty straps that tied behind her neck and large triangles that offered a good amount of coverage. The triangles expanded past the bottom string, creating a romantic fringe. The bikini tied in the front into a bow that dangled onto her torso.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted similar fringe details on the sides. Anna Katharina wore the straps pulled high on her frame, showcasing her strong hips and exposing her abs and obliques. As she revealed in the caption, her swimsuit was courtesy of Fashion Nova.

The model joked that Fashion Nova’s page will be filled with mirror selfies and balcony photos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photo was an immediate hit with several of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. In under an hour, the photo garnered more than 6,500 likes and upwards of 140 comments, indicating the picture will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Anna Katharina’s beauty and to engage with her caption.

“Lovely on the balcony anyway!” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart, a fire and a heart-eyes face emoji.

“Pure beauty,” replied another fan, following the message with a bomb emoji, fireworks, fire and a smirking face wearing sunglasses.

“Need that kini,” another user chimed in, including a fire emoji at the end of the reply.

“As it should be, at least for now. Stay safe, stay healthy!” another one added.

Anna Katharina isn’t one to shy away from the camera, as the raunchy images on her Instagram page are evidence of. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, the model recently shared a sexy photo that saw her in a tiny purple bikini featuring a triangle top and bottoms. She completed her look with Nike sneakers. Anna Katharina posed alongside another model, Taylor Ramirez Craven, who wore gray Calvin Klein briefs and a matching bralette with triangle cups.