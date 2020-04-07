Anna Katharina Shows Off Insane Body In Flirty Blue Bikini

Anna Katharina commanded the attention of her Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 7, taking to her social media feed to upload a snapshot of herself in a flirty bikini that showcased her body.

The photo captured the American swimsuit model posing on what looks to be a balcony. She leaned against a glass door, which reflected the background. The large balcony included a white table with a brown top while the ocean was featured far back. Anna didn’t include a geotag with her post to reveal where the picture was taken.

Anna rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a white and blue pattern. The top featured sporty straps that tied behind her neck, as well as large triangles that offered a good amount of coverage. The triangles expanded past the bottom string, creating a romantic fringe. The bikini tied in the front into a bow that dangled onto her torso.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted similar fringe details on the sides. She wore the straps pulled high on her frame, showcasing her strong hips and exposing her abs and obliques. As she revealed, her swimsuit was courtesy of Fashion Nova.

In the caption, Anna joked that Fashion Nova’s page will be filled with mirror selfies and balcony photos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The snap was an immediate hit with several of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. In under an hour, it garnered more than 6,500 likes and upward of 140 comments. Users took to the comments section to praise Anna’s beauty and to engage with her caption.

“Lovely on the balcony anyway!” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart, a fire, and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Pure beauty,” replied another fan, following the message with a bomb emoji, fireworks, fire, and a smirking face wearing sunglasses.

“Need that kini,” another user chimed in, including a fire emoji at the end of the reply.

“As it should be, at least for now. Stay safe, stay healthy!” another one added.

Anna isn’t one to shy away from the camera, as the raunchy images on her Instagram page prove. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, she recently shared a sexy photo that saw her in a tiny purple bikini featuring a triangle top and bottoms. She completed her look with Nike sneakers. She posed alongside another model, Taylor Ramirez Craven, who wore gray Calvin Klein briefs and a matching bralette with triangle cups.