Nata Lee Sports A Baby Blue Bikini In Sizzling New Snap

Nata Lee slipped into a baby blue bikini on Instagram yesterday, much to the delight of her 4.7 million fans. The “World’s Hottest DJ” has shared a variety of sexy shots on her page in recent days, but the latest addition is one of her only bikini posts. The sizzling shot, which was uploaded on April 6, showed off the model’s sculpted figure and has been an instant hit.

The image showed the model standing in a well-lit bedroom. A modern painting hung above the bed at her back and was comprised of beautiful brushes of color, including red, purple, blue, and yellow. The bed was neatly made with a crisp white duvet cover while a gorgeous set of purple drapes hung from the window. Lee geotagged her location in Phuket, Thailand, but did not reveal any further details, including whether this was a recent photograph or a throwback.

The model slayed in a skimpy two-piece that was a baby blue color, proving to be the perfect compliment to her tanned complexion. The set included a cold-shoulder top with a straight neckline, flaunting her trim neck and sun-kissed shoulders. The textured fabric appeared to be made of cotton, and the base had a small amount of ruching.

Lee’s bottoms complemented her top perfectly though they were slightly more revealing. The string sides were tied in a perfect bow and sat directly on her hip bones, drawing attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs. The fabric had horizontal white stripes, and the bottoms showcased her tanned thighs as well. The blond beauty kept her look simple, wearing only a small silver stud in her navel.

She messily wore her hair parted to the far left and sweeping to the top of her right shoulder. Her application of makeup could not be seen as her black iPhone covered the majority of her face.

So far, fans have flooded the photo with tons of praise. In addition to over 264,000 likes, the post has been commented on well over 1,900 times. The overwhelming majority of fans were quick to drop a line to let Lee know that her body looks divine.

“Oh my god what a beautiful woman,” one follower gushed with a small train of hearts at the end of his words.

“The best in the game hands down!!” another Instagram user wrote.

“You are a different kind of sexy,” a third follower pointed out alongside two flame emoji.