Jojo Babie Shows Off Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Peach Bikini

American internet sensation Jojo Babie captivated thousands of fans on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 7. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 9.7 million followers, and it instantly became a smash.

The 31-year-old model — who is of Asian descent — exuded an extremely sexy vibe as she was photographed outdoors at the beach for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. She took center stage in the snapshots as she stood directly in front of the camera and pouted. She further directed her strong gaze straight into the lens.

Jojo posed with her right hand behind her long highlighted blond hair — which cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder as it was styled slightly wavy. She rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, and a light pink lipstick. What demanded the most attention, however, was Jojo’s enviable figure as she flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Jojo’s bikini top, which was an eye-catching peach color that complemented her complexion, left barely anything to the imagination as it tied around her neck and tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Furthermore, the bathing suit top had trouble containing her chest as an ample amount of cleavage and underboob spilled out of its tiny triangular cups.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also revealed much of her figure. The tiny briefs, which featured a high-waisted thong design, provided just minimal coverage as they drew attention to her curvaceous hips, and flat midriff.

Jojo finished the look off with a dangling belly-ring that further directed eyes to her core.

Jojo did not reveal where or when she was photographed, but she engaged with her followers in the post’s caption, asking them which photo they preferred — the first one, which displayed her with digital tattoos, or the second one, which displayed her as she is in real life. She further stated that the “digital ink” was created by Remy B Tattoos.

The sultry slideshow was met with widespread support from many of Jojo’s fans and amassed more than 29,000 likes after just the first hour of going live. An additional 3,000 followers took to the comments section to respond to Jojo’s caption and shower her with compliments on her famous figure, her looks, and her swimsuit.

“You are very beautiful, I love you,” one user commented.

“You’re so damn cute,” a second user added.

“Both you look fabulous,” a third admirer chimed in, replying to Jojo’s caption.

“Stunning,” a fourth fan questioned.

Jojo has shared a number of smoking-hot photos on her social media recently. On April 2, the model stunned fans as she rocked a tiny workout outfit that displayed her figure perfectly, per The Inquisitr.