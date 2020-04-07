Andrew Cuomo Says That No One In New York Had Died Of COVID-19 Due To Lack Of Medical Care

'I don’t believe we’ve lost a single person because we couldn’t provide care,' he said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he believes that no one who has died of COVID-19 in his state has died due to lack of medical care, National Review reports.

The state of New York and, in particular, its most populous city, have been ravaged particularly hard by the coronavirus. As of this writing, the state has 138,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that is caused by the virus, and over 4,700 deaths. Those number account for roughly a third of both the total number of cases in the U.S., and the number of deaths from the disease in the U.S.

Despite this, Cuomo says that everyone who died in his state from the pandemic died despite efforts to provide them lifesaving care. No one in his state, he says, died from lack of medical care.

“Our health care system is operating. I don’t believe we’ve lost a single person because we couldn’t provide care. People we lost we couldn’t save despite our best efforts,” he said.

That no one in New York has died from lack of medical care in response to COVID-19 is something of victory, inasmuch as concerns have been raised, in New York and in other states, about the lack of ventilators and other crucial medical supplies needed to treat those ravaged by the disease.

Further, health-care officials have warned since the beginning that if the country doesn’t “flatten the curve,” hospitals and health-care systems would be overwhelmed and would be unable to treat the expected number of victims.

Last week, Cuomo had warned that New York City didn’t have enough ventilators. However, the state authorized the release of hundreds of ventilators from hospitals outside of the city and moved them to the city. New York has also secured ventilators from other states, such as Oregon, and from China.

Cuomo further notes that, though the disease has ravaged his state, the people who could be saved have been saved.

“You can’t save everyone. This virus is very good at what it does, and it kills vulnerable people. The question is, are you saving everyone you can save? And there the answer is yes, and I take some solace in that fact,” he said.

There are signs that the pandemic appears to be slowing in New York. For example, on Tuesday, the state reported just over 8,100 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day increase in a week. The number of patients moved to Intensive Care has dropped as well.