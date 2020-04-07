Kiki Passo Leaves Little To the Imagination In Metallic Bikini

Kiki Passo has a body worthy of envy, and she put almost all of it on display in her latest Instagram share. The post saw her wearing a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s two-piece swimsuit was made from a silver metallic fabric. The top had straps that wrapped around her neck and triangle cups that did little to cover her breasts. The bottoms were skimpy, held around her waist by thin strings tied into loopy bows. Visible tan lines on her underboob drew the eye to her cleavage, while tan lines on her hips also popped on her bronze skin.

Kiki’s post consisted of four photos that saw her modeling the bikini as faced the camera while standing in a doorway. The images were all similar, with subtle changes in her pose, but they all showed off her incredible figure.

The first snap caught Kiki from the front from a slight side angle. She posed with one leg forward, showing off her curvy hips. The pose also gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. She gave the camera a serious look while the wind blew her hair across her face.

Kiki flaunted her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs in the second image as she struck a pose. Her hair was behind her shoulders as she looked at the camera.

The third image saw Kiki more from a side angle, giving her fans a look at the curve of her hip. Her hourglass shape was prominent in the snap.

In the fourth snapshot, Kiki faced the camera as she placed one hand on the doorway. She stood with one leg to the side, showcasing her toned thighs. The picture also showed off her shapely shoulders.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 27,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Kiki explained that the filter she used made her look more orange than she really was.

Many of her fans didn’t seem to mind the color of her skin. In fact, most raved over how fantastic she looked.

“Blessing my timeline everyday,” quipped one admirer.

“You are so perfect,” one Instagram user told her.

“So gorgeous and sexy,” said a third follower.

“that is the best body I’ve ever seen,” commented a fourth fan.

Kiki might not be able to hit the beach right now, but she is still sharing sexy content with her followers. Yesterday, she shared a snap in which she wore a sexy green bikini while posing on her deck.