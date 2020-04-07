‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Explains Why She Gave Raquel Leviss A Second Chance

Katie Maloney feuded with Raquel Leviss over James Kennedy last season.

Katie Maloney surprised everyone when she invited Raquel Leviss to her girls’ night event during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. During the After Show that followed, she explained why she decided to give Leviss a second chance after feuding with her during Season 7 over comments made by Leviss’ boyfriend, James Kennedy.

After telling her producers that she is trying to be more accepting of people while seated beside her co-stars and friends, Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent, Maloney said she was trying something new for once in her life, assuring viewers that she is “not a b*tch.”

“I think it’s just… We tried the girls night last year and I just like attacked her for James,” Maloney recalled of the Season 7 moment that occurred between her and Leviss. “And I think, you know, let’s just try this again. She just wanted to come and hang out.”

During Season 7, Maloney went after Leviss for the “low and cheap and derogatory” things Kennedy said about her and her weight during the 2018 Los Angeles Pride Parade. As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, he took aim at her weight on a number of occasions before she demanded he be fired from SUR Restaurant, where she was working as a waitress at the time, for his shameful behavior.

After hearing what Maloney had to say about the reason behind her inviting Leviss to her home for their ladies night, Schroeder pointed out that Leviss is a lot like their other Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, who likes to be included in all of their girls’ events.

“She wants to come and hang out and what’s wrong with that?” she wondered.

Maloney and Schroeder then said that they are quite different from Leviss and Shay in that they don’t like to attend many social events with a lot of people. In fact, after Maloney noted that she does like to be invited to these gatherings — even though she doesn’t often attend — Schroeder said that she didn’t even feel the desire to be included on the guest lists.

“I don’t even need the invite,” Schroeder confessed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was confirmed that Maloney was no longer working at SUR Restaurant as a waitress on the very first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8. Meanwhile, Leviss is currently employed at the restaurant. Before the coronavirus pandemic led to SUR’s temporary closure last month, Kennedy was hosting events each Tuesday.