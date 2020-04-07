Lyna Perez Teases Fans A Tugs Down Her White Bikini Top In Steamy Beach Snap

Lyna Perez gave her 4.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a racy new snap that proved hard to be ignored.

The tantalizing image captured the social media sensation standing on the beach on a beautiful, cloudless day. The waves gently crashed to the shore behind Lyna as the ocean breeze whipped through her long, dark tresses, and she stared off into the distance with a smoldering gaze.

In the caption of her post, the Instagram model detailed the rules for a new contest her followers could participate in. By simply liking the upload and commenting on it with a red heart emoji, they would be entered to win access to her exclusive, premium content, which she typically offers for $19.99 per month.

Lyna’s giveaway seemed to induce some excitement in many of her fans — but that’s not all that got them talking. The brunette bombshell herself captivated her audience in a tiny white bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Lyna’s swimwear set included a sports-bra style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. She teased her followers by tugging its already low-cut neckline even further down her chest to show off an ample amount of cleavage that spilled out of the piece from every angle.

On her lower half, Lyna wore a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that clung tight to her hips to highlight her killer curves. The number boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that allowed her to flaunt her toned legs and pert derriere almost in their entirety. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Lyna kept her look simple and accessorized with a single pair of earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, red blush, pink eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Ugh I'm in love with you guys????

Fans wasted no time in showering Lyna’s latest Instagram post with love. It has racked up over 23,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live, as well as 1,100-plus comments, including several contest entries. Others took the time to leave compliments for her stunning display.

“Such a hottie in white,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Lyna was a “true goddess of fine beauty.”

“If there was an award for the most gorgeous girl in the entire world then I’m sure that you’re gonna win it,” commented a third admirer.

Let's play rate this bikini (1-10)????

Lyna is far from shy about showing off her sensational figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing some skin in a black thong and white crop-top while hanging out on her balcony. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 158,000 likes.