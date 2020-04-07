Jade Grobler Looks Smoking Hot In A Red Bikini On Instagram

On Monday, April 6, Jade Grobler flashed a generous amount of skin in her new Instagram update, and her fans probably couldn’t be happier. The 21-year-old tantalized viewers when she modeled a sexy two-piece swimsuit, flaunting her incredibly toned body.

In the new snapshot, Jade was snapped outdoors, standing against a white wall, posing with her left hip angled to the side with one knee bent. She tilted her head and smiled at the camera, showing her pearly whites. Her left hand held some strands of hair in place as it appeared to be quite windy that day.

The Australian model rocked a red bikini with a white outline. The top featured padded cups and a plunging neckline, boasting ample cleavage. The spaghetti-style straps went over her shoulders, accentuating her lean shoulders and arms. She sported low-cut bikini bottoms with high-cut legs, clinging to her slim waist. Fans were also raving about her midsection, specifically her taut stomach and flat abs. The red-and-white color of her swimwear was a nice contrast to her tanned skin.

Jade decided to stick to her signature makeup style. The application included sculpted eyebrows, several coats of mascara, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and pink color on her lips. Her long, blond hair was parted to the side, hanging over her shoulders and back, and she kept her accessories simple, sporting her usual pendant necklace, red string bracelet, and a dainty belly button ring.

Jade wrote a short caption, telling her followers that she can’t wait for the pandemic to be over as she missed traveling and “exploring” places. A look at her Instagram Stories showed that she has been staying indoors, enjoying her home’s amenities, such as the swimming pool — sunbathing and swimming with a close friend and housemate. She also tagged Los Angeles-based swimwear brand, Boutinela in the photo.

Within the first 24 hours of going live on her account, the post earned more than 28,000 likes and 350-plus comments. Many of her social media fans flocked to the comments section, writing gushing messages. Other followers opted to express their admiration for her by leaving a mix of emoji instead of words.

“The hottest face on Instagram!” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“I love it! Another great and beautiful picture. You light up my day with your pics,” gushed another fan, adding four flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so hot and beautiful. Thanks for keeping us happy!” added a third social media user.

“You take my breath away with how beautiful you are!” wrote a fourth one.