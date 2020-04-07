Laurence Bédard Sports Risque Lace Lingerie In Throwback Instagram Photo

The Canadian model left little to the imagination in her lingerie.

On Tuesday, April 7, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo showed the 26-year-old kneeling on a bed with a white duvet in a room with a brick wall, with sunlight streaming through the window behind her. Laurence struck a seductive pose by spreading her legs and leaning forward slightly, placing her hands in front of her. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera.

Laurence flaunted her fabulous figure in a revealing lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra with black velvet detailing and red straps and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing company Marie Mur. The ensemble proved to be quite risque, much to the delight of her audience. The model’s incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with a gold bracelet and a sparkling ring.

For the snap, the Quebec native parted her curled hair to the side and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. The striking application also featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Laurence noted that the picture was taken at an earlier date by the professional photographer Donat Boulerice. She also provided an additional advertisement for Marie Mur by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Very wonderful beautiful eyes and shot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and blue heart emoji to the comment.

“That is the most gorgeous woman on Instagram,” remarked a different devotee.

“You are so beautiful as always,” wrote another follower.

“Stunning photo of you love the lingerie,” chimed in a fourth user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Laurence is not shy when it comes to showing off her assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing outfits. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture in which she wore a figure-hugging black mini dress. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.