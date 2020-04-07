WWE Rumors: Live Television Could Return As Soon As This Week’s ‘SmackDown’

Despite the lockdowns across numerous states, WWE wants to get back in the arena.

Despite having footage taped through WrestleMania 36, WWE is already looking to return to live television as soon as this week. Monday Night Raw and Wednesday night’s episode of NXT were already taped, but the company has nothing more in place after that. Rumors are flying that this week’s Friday Night SmackDown and next week’s Raw are going to once again air live.

Numerous states are still on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Florida has a shelter-in-place order in effect until at least the middle of April. It isn’t as if WWE has a wide variety of locations that they can go, but the speculation is that the blue brand will be live from Orlando this week.

WrestleVotes is reporting that the promotion is looking to push forward without taking any longer of a break than they already have.

Hearing both SmackDown (4/10) & RAW (4/13) will be live from the PC. Seems like WWE will indeed push on, no break at this time coming. Tonight’s RAW & this weeks NXT have already been taped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2020

For weeks, WWE has been taping shows at the WWE Performance Center with very few people in the building. No fans have been in attendance, and only essential personnel has been present while filming the few matches that have been presented each week.

Older footage from past pay-per-views and vignettes has been thrown in to fill the rest of the show. If WWE ends up going through with those plans for Friday Night SmackDown on April 10, it will be the first episode to air live since early March.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of The Sun, filming from a secret location has been thrown around. Dave Meltzer stated that WWE would possibly film the live episodes of SmackDown and Raw from a “shutdown state,” but that may have been scrapped.

All WWE house shows have been canceled with the company not touring at all through the rest of April. There has been speculation of Money in the Bank being postponed and moved to a different location next month, but no decisions have yet been made for May.

WWE hasn’t officially commented or said anything regarding when they will begin live shows again. If they don’t do it this week, though, SmackDown will end up being either a recap show or matches from other past events.

Wrestling Inc. reported that as of this past week, All Elite Wrestling has shut down all production for at least the next month. The company is said to have enough footage to air TV shows through mid-May, which allows them to get almost up to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view set for May 23.