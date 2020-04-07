‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Runs On The Beach In Tiny Bikini In Throwback Video

Haley Kalil was featured running on a beach on Tuesday, April 7, in a new update posted on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page.

In the new video post, Kalil was holding the camera as she ran through a tropical location, rocking a pinkish nude two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The triangles were also super-small, highlighting her cleavage and further drawing attention to her torso as she bounced through the beach.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured equally thin straps that sat high on her frame. The bottoms were scrunched in, showcasing a lot of skin and putting her fit body on display. The post didn’t reveal where the suit was from.

Kalil joked in her caption that the video is a representation of a lot of people who will run to the beach once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Kalil jetted off to the British Virgin Islands in January to shoot her third spread for the magazine, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue announced on its Instagram page. Other models who joined her on the Caribbean territory included Robin Holzken, Lorena Duran, Olivia Brower, and Samantha Hoopes.

The post racked up a lot of interactions in a short amount of time. In under an hour, the video has been viewed more than 18,000 times, garnering upward of 2,200 likes and over 35 comments. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to comment on the playful caption while also raving about Kalil’s beauty.

“Be careful with surf sharks, stay beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“I hope beaches are still there by next year… And the sea doesn’t reclaim it,” replied another follower, including a series of praying hands emoji at the end of the comment.

“[You’re] always smiling and having fun in your posts. that[‘s] what make[s] you so adorable,” a third fan chimed in.

“Omg BIG MOOOOOOD,” another one added, topping the reply with a crown emoji.

Meanwhile, Kalil is currently in self-quarantine due to the new coronavirus but still regularly posts sexy pics on her social media pages. She recently shared an exception vs. reality post that showed what her fans think she is doing while stuck at home, in comparison to what she is actually doing. The post included a video where she struck a sexy pose in skimpy clothes and another in which she stuffed her face with potato chips while wrapped in a blanket.