Bri Teresi Rocks Plunging Skintight Bodysuit & Heels While Posing On A Rooftop In Hollywood

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. In a new series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a leopard-print bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline as she posed on a rooftop in California.

The Instagram photos showed Bri sitting on a white block attached to a fence. In the background, tall buildings and hotels could be seen. The post was geotagged as Auburn, California, though Bri stated in the caption that she was “Hollywood dreamin’,” and a Hollywood sign was visible in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Bri and bounced off her tan skin. She looked gorgeous and radiant in her skimpy outfit, which did nothing but favors for her body.

Bri’s bodysuit featured skintight long sleeves, cutouts on the sides, and a plunging V-neck that traveled all the way down to her waist. The open design just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of her sideboob was on display via the cut-outs.

Thick black bands wrapped around the model’s bust and the smallest part of her waist, hugging her hourglass figure closely. The bodysuit also had high-cuts that completely exposed her legs and derriere.

Bri finished off her outfit with a pair of black pumps. She did not add any accessories, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam look included dark contour, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and pink color on her full lips. She wore her medium-length blond hair down in messy waves.

The first photo showed Bri sitting on the block with her feet resting on the fence below. She arched her back — which accentuated her figure — and pointed her toes to elongate her pins. She raised one hand to her hair and closed her eyes while looking to the sky.

In the second shot, Bri leaned forward and pressed her arms against her chest, further pushing out her cleavage. She kept her legs spread and again closed her eyes.

The update garnered more than 3,000 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“So beautiful and elegant,” one fan said.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another user added.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she sat on her floor as she rocked textured lingerie in a post that got lots of love from her followers.