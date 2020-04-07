‘Pump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Explains Strained Relationship With Kristen, Says She’s ‘Strung ‘Out’ On James

Raquel Leviss was glad Kristen Doute wasn't invited to Katie Maloney's girls night.

Raquel Leviss opened up about the dynamic between her and Kristen Doute during the latest episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show.

While seated beside her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Scheana Marie and Charli Burnett, Leviss looked back on Katie Maloney’s girls night during last week’s show and admitted that she was so relieved to find out that Doute wouldn’t be attending Maloney’s event.

In a clip shared by Bravo, Leviss explained to her producers that she didn’t want Doute, the former girlfriend of her current boyfriend, James Kennedy, to interfere with her night out with her friends before accusing Doute of being “strung out” on Kennedy and harboring hatred for him.

“She’s so strung out on James and has this hatred toward him and everything surrounding him that I can’t have a normal conversation with her and I know that she’d be butting into every single conversation I was having,” Leviss explained.

Leviss began dating Kennedy years ago after he and Doute were involved in a tumultuous relationship following Doute’s split from Tom Sandoval during the second season of Vanderpump Rules. Since then, Doute has been open with the fact that she does not consider Kennedy to be a friend and has also suggested that despite his nine months of sobriety, he has not truly changed into a better man than he was when they dated.

In her own interview with producers on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Doute said it was a “great question” when she was asked why Maloney would invite Leviss to her girls night. At the same time, Brittany Cartwright, a longtime friend of both Maloney and Doute, said she was also shocked to see that Leviss was in attendance during Maloney’s wine night with the women of the show.

“I was shocked to see Raquel there, too, honestly. I think Raquel is a sweetheart and there’s nothing wrong with that girl. It was just weird to see her at Katie’s because I know there’s been such a ‘thing’ there,” Cartwright explained, giving a nod to a tense moment between Leviss and Maloney that occurred during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute came out with allegations of infidelity against Kennedy in summer 2018. At the time, Doute told Us Weekly magazine that Kennedy had “absolutely not” been faithful to Leviss before revealing that her feelings about Kennedy had not changed since their messy split years ago.