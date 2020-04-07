Wuhan Locals Reportedly Claim Funeral Homes Are Burning Coronavirus Victims Alive

As China faces scrutiny for its coronavirus numbers, which some believe are underreported, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Monday that locals from Wuhan claim that funeral homes are burning COVID-19 victims alive.

While RFA said it could not verify whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was burning the virus victims alive, Breitbart reported that rumors continue to fuel speculation around the practice.

“Yet the rumors persist that, to make room for new patients in Wuhan’s overcrowded hospitals, medical staff chose older patients less likely to survive the infection and shipped them to incinerators while they were still alive and conscious,” Frances Martel wrote for the publication.

According to the RFA report, locals claim to have heard screams coming from the furnaces of funeral homes in their proximity. Others that were treated in hospitals claimed they witnessed workers putting living coronavirus victims into body bags.

According to a funeral insider that goes by Ma, some locals claim that there is video footage of the disturbing practice.

“Some people are saying that… there are video clips of screams coming from funeral homes, from inside the furnaces… which tells us that some people were taken to the funeral homes while they were still alive.”

As reported by Breitbart, video of an older woman claiming she witnessed a person stuffed alive into a body bag circulated on social media in February. The account echoes Ma, who claimed that some sources told him there are video clips of “screaming” originating from funeral homes.

“He’s not dead, his feet and hands are still moving,” the woman said in the video. “[They] wrapped him in a plastic body bag and zipped it up.”

According to Breitbart, witnesses have claimed that funeral homes recently distributed as many as 5,000 sets of ashes per day, with weekly estimates ranging as high as 36,000 to 46,000

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several videos that attempt to paint a picture of the reality of Wuhan hospitals. In addition, China continues to be accused of covering up the true extent of the virus and its effects on the country. As reported by Bloomberg, a classified U.S. intelligence report received by the White House approximately two weeks ago concluded that the country is underreporting the total number of coronavirus cases as well as the deaths resulting from the disease.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a massive shipment of urns to Wuhan fueled rumors that the communist country is concealing the actual extent of the virus’ impact on the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, China allegedly has a total of 81,740 recorded coronavirus cases and 3,331 deaths, making it sixth in the world for the former category and seventh for the latter.