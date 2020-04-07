Nadine Leopold Smolders On The Beach In A Strapless White Bikini

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Nadine Leopold is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 791,000 followers with a skin-baring new photo that has earned nothing but love since going live on her page. The image saw the 26-year-old enjoying a day on the beach. However, its “quarantine” geotag indicated that the snap may have been a throwback from a past oceanside trip sometime before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Nadine struck her pose just a short distance away from the gentle waves crashing to the shore. She wrapped one arm around her flat midsection while using the other to tug at one of her long, blond locks as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Naturally, the Austrian bombshell was clad in a skimpy bikini for her time by the water. She opted for a strapless white two-piece swimsuit, which a tag on the photo indicated was from the brand Veronica Beard. The set included a bandeau-style top with a unique, twist design that wrapped tight around her chest to accentuate her slender frame. The piece allowed Nadine to show off her toned arms and shoulders and boasted a sweetheart neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage to her audience.

Nadine completed her beach-day ensemble with a pair of white bikini bottoms that were equally-as flattering. The number’s cheeky style allowed the model to show off her pert derriere and toned legs, which sported a gorgeous bronzed glow. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

No accessories were added to the famous blond’s swimwear look, ensuring that all eyes were on her killer curves. Her blond tresses fell messily around her face in beachy waves, and she wore a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini-clad new addition to Nadine’s feed proved to be a hit with her fans. The post has accrued more than 9,000 likes after seven hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous photo,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Nadine was “so beautiful.”

“Wow you outshine the view,” a third follower quipped.

“You look amazing,” commented a fourth admirer.

Fans do not have to scroll far down Nadine’s Instagram feed for another look at her incredible bikini body. She recently shared another set of snaps that saw her looking flawless on the beach in a trendy, leopard-print two-piece. The upload proved to be popular with the model’s followers, who awarded it over 10,000 likes and 100-plus comments.