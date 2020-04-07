‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Killer Body In Neon Bikini In Sneak Peek From Her Shoot

Jasmine Sanders was featured on Monday, April 6, in a new update on the official Instagram page of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue that saw her flaunting her curves in a tiny, bright-colored bikini.

The sneak peek from Sanders’ shoot late last year showed her striking a powerful pose on a beach. The German-born model had her legs wide apart as she leaned into the right, as the strong position of her lower body helped showcase the musculature of her legs.

Sanders rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a neon pink tone that contrasted with her blond curls, which were blowing onto her face. Her bikini top came with sporty straps that went over her shoulders, as well as a large cutout in the middle that teased quite a bit of her cleavage. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sat high on her sides. This style of bikini bottoms marked the contrast between her hips and her midsection. The two-piece was courtesy of Frankies, as Sports Illustrated revealed in the caption.

In November 2019, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue announced on its Instagram page that Sanders was back for her second spread. The model jetted off to Bali to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.

The photo proved to be a hit with a good chunk of Sports Illustrated‘s 2.1 million followers on its Swimsuit Issue account. In under a day of being posted, the picture attracted more than 9,800 likes and upward of 65 comments. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to rave about Sanders’s beauty and to compliment the aesthetics of the snap.

“Wow! What a shot,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart-eyes face emoji.

“Oh yayyyyy [three pink heart emoji] and this photo,” replied another admirer, including a series of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Very attractive lady,” a third fan chimed in, topping the message with a string of different emoji.

“Stunning,” added another one, also pairing the reply with a few fire emoji.

Sanders uses her own Instagram page to share snippets from her daily life, as well as to promote her work. This week, the model did the former when she posted a flirty video in which she rocked a bright blue bandeau top, as The Inquisitr previously wrote. This part of her outfit featured a white horizontal stripe down the side that hugged her chest and gave her fans a peek of her cleavage. The clip has been viewed over 162,000 times.