Anthony Fauci Has Become A ‘Heartthrob’ To Some Americans Amid Coronavirus Crisis, ‘The Atlantic’ Writer Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a “heartthrob” amid the daily coronavirus briefings where he regularly appears alongside President Donald Trump, according to one writer at The Atlantic.

Writer Kaitlyn Tiffany reported that these days people discuss the doctor’s looks each day on Twitter. Some have even gone so far as to unearth old yearbook photographs of the 79-year-old physician and immunologist who has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. There is even a petition for People to name Dr. Fauci its next “Sexiest Man Alive,” and thousands have signed it. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert even shared a tweet featuring a Photoshopped version of the doctor showing him with ripped abs under his suit and tie that noted that America is falling in love with him.

The doctor, who reported that even during his long working days, recently he takes the time to remain physically fit, rose to prominence in the early 1980s during the HIV/AIDS crisis. His handling of the devastating situation helped him stay at the same job through the past several decades, regardless of who served as the president of the United States. Now, he’s among President Trump’s coronavirus task force, and many people in the country have latched onto his straightforward handling of the disease. Dr. Fauci is one of few who has contradicted the president at times throughout this pandemic.

Sara Alexander, Tiffany Zarrella, and Leann To, who are microbiologists who work together in Bethesda, Maryland, even created a @FauciFan account on Twitter, known as the Anthony Fauci Fan Club. The idea arose out of their conversations about Dr. Fauci, and it currently boasts over 16,000 followers on the popular social media platform.

“Fan Club of NIAID’s very own Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD (Not associated with @nih or Dr. Fauci. This Twitter is purely for entertainment & stanning purposes.),” is what the account description said.

The women who started the unofficial fan club believe part of what draws people to the doctor is his Boston accent, as well as his straightforward and calm manner of explaining difficult concepts. A variety of other similar accounts have recently popped up on Twitter, extolling the virtues of the good doctor.

Dr. Fauci isn’t the only political figure to gain a following of people crushing on him, though. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who also gives daily updates about his state’s battle with COVID-19, also has a growing club of fans. People also say they appreciate his calming, convincing manner as he relays how New York will emerge from the throes of being the current epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist at Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute, people often feel like they have crushes on people in charge based on chemical reactions in the brain.

“In times of crisis, people have a fight-or-flight response. That drives up the testosterone in the brain,” she said. “Testosterone triggers various brain systems that can trigger sexual arousal. Testosterone also has a positive correlation with dopamine, and dopamine is linked with feelings of romantic love.”

For now, though, many people find 79-year-old Dr. Fauci adorable, and they appreciate the comfort he offers as the country navigates the unprecedented crisis.